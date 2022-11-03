By Matthew Roscoe • 03 November 2022 • 9:10

WATCH: "Motherland" monument in Ukraine's Mykolayiv deliberately blown up. Image: Новости-N/YouTube

THE “Motherland” monument in Ukraine’s Mykolayiv was deliberately blown up, according to reports on Thursday, November 3.

Following an explosion overnight in Ukraine’s Mykolayiv, many people assumed it was the result of another Russian shelling of the city, however, Ukrainian media said it was the sound of the “Motherland” monument in the Grieving Mother square being deliberately blown up.

According to Novosti-N, the square, which is located at the intersection of Kherson highway and Inhulska street, is home to a memorial complex for victims of the Second World War.

Included in the complex was the “Motherland” monument, on which was written “Immortal glory to the proud heroes”, with the faces of soldiers carved at the base.

A mass grave mound lies at the centre of the square, on top of which is a bronze wreath and the names of more than fifty buried soldiers are carved on black plates at its foot.

Вчера вечером в Николаеве активисты взорвали обелиск "Родина-мать". pic.twitter.com/gUwixgYapJ — Сергей из Киева. (@SergUA63) November 3, 2022

After reports of the explosion, which left the monument in a pile of rubble, police officers, ambulance crews and bomb technicians were deployed to the scene, and “priority measures are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the incident.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.