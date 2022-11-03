BREAKING: Serbian Army reportedly shot down foreign country's drone over Raska Barracks Close
Trending:

Puzzle Solutions Edition 1948

By Marcos • 03 November 2022 • 10:37

crossword at newspaper with coffee

WORD SPIRAL

1 Face; 2 Evil; 3 Liar; 4 Rapt; 5 Test; 6 Thud; 7 Disc; 8 Cash; 9 Heel; 10 Lima; 11 Aver; 12 Rota; 13 Ache; 14 Ergo; 15 Odin; 16 Need. CHEDDAR

QUICK QUIZ

1 Thomas Gray; 2 Speedway; 3 Electric chair; 4 Manchester; 5 Gary Cooper; 6 Phil Collins; 7 Plimsoll line; 8 Nat King Cole; 9 George Lucas; 10 Steffi Graf.

CRYPTIC

Across: 1 Broadcasters; 7 Comet; 8 Rondo; 9 Sue; 10 Shortness; 11 Outset; 12 Abased; 15 Nightmare; 17 Ova; 18 Event; 19 Leave; 21 Storytellers.
Down: 1 Brass-founder; 2 Dam; 3 Author; 4 Turntable; 5 Range; 6 Horse-dealers; 7 Cheat; 10 Spectator; 13 Score; 14 Pallet; 16 Great; 20 Ail.

QUICK

Across: 3 Rabat; 8 Robin; 10 Rebus; 11 Was; 12 Weirs; 13 Perplex; 15 Ethos; 18 Lad; 19 Assert; 21 Sawdust; 22 Rely; 23 Soil; 24 Enliven; 26 Skiing; 29 Six; 31 Panda; 32 Stetson; 34 Omens; 35 Air; 36 Sable; 37 Uncle; 38 Slope.
Down: 1 Lower; 2 Display; 4 Apex; 5 Arrest; 6 Tests; 7 Tutor; 9 Bar; 12 Wedding; 14 Law; 16 Heron; 17 Stalk; 19 Assists; 20 Crisp; 21 Slain; 23 Sextant; 24 Enamel; 25 Vie; 27 Kayak; 28 Idols; 30 World; 32 Snap; 33 Sic.

ENGLISH/SPANISH

Across: 1 Blesses, 5 Edges, 8 Broma, 9 Amapola, 10 Science, 11 Petal, 12 Pintar, 14 Nephew, 17 Sepia, 19 Ajedrez, 22 Earlier, 23 Errar, 24 Slang, 25 Lloroso.
Down: 1 By bus, 2 Emotion, 3 Spain, 4 Snakes, 5 Example, 6 Ghost, 7 Shallow, 12 Possess, 13 Amazing, 15 Horario, 16 Barril, 18 Perra, 20 Enero, 21 Zorro.

NONAGRAM

dele, dole, leer, lode, loom, lord, lore, love, meld, mold, mole, oleo, reel, role, veld, vole, delve, dolor, drool, elder, elver, lever, loved, lover, merle, model, morel, older, revel, delver, loomed, molder, remold, modeler, remodel, VELODROME

SUDOKU

EASY

HARD

GOGEN

 

ALPHAMUDDLE

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

<< Go Back to All Previous Editions
Written by

Marcos

Share your story with us by emailing [email protected], by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading