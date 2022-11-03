Puzzle Solutions Edition 1948

By Marcos • 03 November 2022 • 10:37
1 Face; 2 Evil; 3 Liar; 4 Rapt; 5 Test; 6 Thud; 7 Disc; 8 Cash; 9 Heel; 10 Lima; 11 Aver; 12 Rota; 13 Ache; 14 Ergo; 15 Odin; 16 Need. CHEDDAR
1 Thomas Gray; 2 Speedway; 3 Electric chair; 4 Manchester; 5 Gary Cooper; 6 Phil Collins; 7 Plimsoll line; 8 Nat King Cole; 9 George Lucas; 10 Steffi Graf.
Across: 1 Broadcasters; 7 Comet; 8 Rondo; 9 Sue; 10 Shortness; 11 Outset; 12 Abased; 15 Nightmare; 17 Ova; 18 Event; 19 Leave; 21 Storytellers.
Down: 1 Brass-founder; 2 Dam; 3 Author; 4 Turntable; 5 Range; 6 Horse-dealers; 7 Cheat; 10 Spectator; 13 Score; 14 Pallet; 16 Great; 20 Ail.
Across: 3 Rabat; 8 Robin; 10 Rebus; 11 Was; 12 Weirs; 13 Perplex; 15 Ethos; 18 Lad; 19 Assert; 21 Sawdust; 22 Rely; 23 Soil; 24 Enliven; 26 Skiing; 29 Six; 31 Panda; 32 Stetson; 34 Omens; 35 Air; 36 Sable; 37 Uncle; 38 Slope.
Down: 1 Lower; 2 Display; 4 Apex; 5 Arrest; 6 Tests; 7 Tutor; 9 Bar; 12 Wedding; 14 Law; 16 Heron; 17 Stalk; 19 Assists; 20 Crisp; 21 Slain; 23 Sextant; 24 Enamel; 25 Vie; 27 Kayak; 28 Idols; 30 World; 32 Snap; 33 Sic.
Across: 1 Blesses, 5 Edges, 8 Broma, 9 Amapola, 10 Science, 11 Petal, 12 Pintar, 14 Nephew, 17 Sepia, 19 Ajedrez, 22 Earlier, 23 Errar, 24 Slang, 25 Lloroso.
Down: 1 By bus, 2 Emotion, 3 Spain, 4 Snakes, 5 Example, 6 Ghost, 7 Shallow, 12 Possess, 13 Amazing, 15 Horario, 16 Barril, 18 Perra, 20 Enero, 21 Zorro.
dele, dole, leer, lode, loom, lord, lore, love, meld, mold, mole, oleo, reel, role, veld, vole, delve, dolor, drool, elder, elver, lever, loved, lover, merle, model, morel, older, revel, delver, loomed, molder, remold, modeler, remodel, VELODROME
EASY
HARD
