RDMC’S Glass: Your number one-stop shop for all of your glass needs!

RDMC Glass : All of your glass needs produced under one roof. Credit: RDMC Facebook

RDMC’S is a well‐established and family‐run business with extensive knowledge and experience in the glazing, construction and steel industry. They have now been in

business in Mijas Costa for over 20 years and cover everywhere along the coast from Nerja to Gibraltar.

RDMC’S started their business in a small locale in Las Lagunas, manufacturing double‐glazed units for windows and door companies. Due to their increasing success, they had to expand and move premises, and now occupy two huge 650sqm factories on the lower Camino de Coin road.

When they moved to their new premises they installed a toughening plant, manufacturing glass for

other glass curtain companies, this gave them the perfect opportunity to look at different systems available on the market and make a professionally informed decision as to which system to choose to distribute.

The team decided on the German system Sunflex and, in 2007, they were awarded the official distribution to manufacture. RDMC’S are also the official manufacturer and distributers of Cortizo.

As specialised manufacturers of glass curtains and stainless steel windows and doors, RDMC’S provides clients with solutions to all of their construction needs to the highest quality standards, using the best materials including marine grade stainless steel that diminishes corrosion problems meaning your product will stand the test of time.

They are the leading manufacturer of the latest and most innovative Crittall style windows and now supply warm edge double glazing for windows that are more energy efficient. They also supply the new slim‐line thermal break aluminium windows and doors that are more pleasing to the eye and will enhance any home or business.

As glass manufacturers, they also have their own glass toughening plant meaning that the complete

glass curtain system, including the glass, is produced under one roof with their own fitters ‐ meaning that when you choose RDMC’S, you will deal only with their staff from the beginning to end of your project ensuring a smooth and problem‐free service.

RDMC’S also manufacture UPVC and aluminium windows and doors, specialises in bi‐folds (con‐

certinas), and can manufacture roofs including sliding (electric or manual) and bioclimática, complete steel structures, acoustic glass for bars, mirrors, table tops, sealed units, splashbacks, shop fronts, shelves, walk on glass, stairs, glass balustrade, pool surrounds…

In fact, they can assist you with all of your glass needs!

RDMC’S also has a new service to add to their already impressive portfolio which will be announced in the new year, so keep an eye on their website and social media!

Website: https://rdmcsglass.com

Address: Polígono Industrial El Cañadon, Nave 16 & 18, Km2, Camino de Coín, Mijas Costa, Malaga, 29650

Telephone: +34 952 477 963

Mobile: +34 677 712 742

Email: [email protected]

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rdmcs

