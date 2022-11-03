By Matthew Roscoe • 03 November 2022 • 7:44

WATCH: Ukrainian artillery strike on Russian Giatsint-B artillery pieces in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. Image: @RALee85/Twitter

A VIDEO reportedly showing artillery strikes on Russian Giatsint-B artillery pieces in Zaporizhzhia Oblast from Ukraine’s 44th Artillery Brigade and 102nd Territorial Defence Brigade is doing the rounds on social media on Thursday, November 3.

The video of artillery strikes from Ukraine’s 44th Artillery Brigade and 102nd Territorial Defense Brigade, which reportedly hit Russian Giatsint-B artillery pieces in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, was shared on Twitter by military expert Rob Lee and has already amassed over 100 likes.

Originally shared on Telegram, alongside the caption, “The 102nd separate brigade together with the 44th separate airborne brigade in the Zaporizhzhia direction launched three enemy “Giatsint-B” howitzers into ” the air”, the video shows the strike being launched and, after the target is hit, huge black billowing smoke rising up into the sky.

Another video shared the coordinates of the strike: “The destruction of the Russian howitzer 2A36 Giatsint-B near the village of Zolotaya Polyana, Zaporizhzhya region (47°31’27.1 “N 36°25’09.5 “E) is claimed.”

Video of artillery strikes from Ukraine’s 44th Artillery Brigade and 102nd Territorial Defense Brigade reportedly on Russian Giantsint-B artillery pieces in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. https://t.co/xbtFB2318Vhttps://t.co/OrpDpBpKIM pic.twitter.com/c4ac3Mn5jC — Rob Lee (@RALee85) November 3, 2022

The 2A36 Giatsint-B is a Soviet/Russian towed 152 mm field gun which entered service in 1975.

The 2A36 is designed to suppress and destroy enemy manpower and equipment. It is also suitable for counter-battery fire.

The news of the destruction of the Giatsint-B in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia comes after a deputy commander of North Ossetia’s volunteer battalion was killed in that area of the war-torn country.

On Wednesday, November 2, the head of Russia’s North Ossetia, Sergei Menyailo, announced the death of Viktor Zhidaev, the deputy commander of the Ossetia volunteer battalion, who went by the call sign “Vitos”.

Prior to that, on Tuesday, November 1, the Kastus Kalinovsky regiment of Belarus – a regiment of volunteers from Belarus, formed specifically to defend the south of Ukraine against Russian soldiers – released footage of them working closely with the 44th Artillery Brigade of Ukraine’s Armed Forces.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.