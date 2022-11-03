‘Shabby Muchavista’ claims from residents living on El Campello (Alicante) seafront

By Linda Hall • 03 November 2022 • 15:56

MUCHAVISTA BEACH: One of El Campello’s principal tourist attractions Photo credit: Superchillum

RESIDENTS in El Campello’s seafront Muchavista area have protested about its “neglected” appearance.

The l’Horta-Muchavista and La Zenia residents’ associations presented a written complaint to the town hall, claiming that the entire area looked increasingly shabby, and the Paseo Maritimo promenade in particular.

“An in-depth visit would make clear that the municipality’s principal tourist attraction needs urgent investment and attention,” the letter said.

The document also pointed out that El Campello town hall allocates only €200,000 to parks and gardens, although €900,000 was needed.

“Residents are aware of a very noticeable difference in maintenance and care between Playa de San Juan and Muchavista which share the same stretch of beach,” the letter pointed out. “Alicante city hall keeps its section of the promenade in far better condition, while Muchavista’s shortfalls are plain to see.”

Services councillor Rafael Galvañ said the associations were already aware that the town hall had already replaced 2,000 streetlights in Muchavista and would be installing new lighting and signposting along the promenade.

“Residents know what has been done so far and they also know what will soon be done, he added.

