Stephen King and Elon Musk spat gets personal as Twitter boss is delivered fresh blow

THE Twitter spat between Stephen King and the platform’s new owner Elon Musk has escalated after the author decided to deliver a rather personal blow.

The best-loved horror author took a fresh shot at the Tesla boss following their disagreement over plans to charge its users a monthly subscription to keep, or gain, a verified badge.

King, who of course has the famous blue tick next to his name on his profile, was less than happy with the idea, leading to Musk attempting to engage in a haggle, which went from $20 to $8.

The newly revamped Twitter Blue would give subscribers additional perks, including fewer adverts and the ability to post longer-duration media, Musk confirmed in earlier tweets.

But King’s frustration towards Musk’s plans escalated as he compared the SpaceX founder to the well-known mischievous literary character, Tom Sawyer.

The author in particular referenced the “whitewashing fence” story in the novel “The Adventures of Tom Sawyer,” written by Mark Twain, where the protagonist is ordered to paint a fence before talking his friends into doing it for him, even charging them for the privilege.

Musk makes me think of Tom Sawyer, who is given the job of whitewashing a fence as punishment. Tom cons his friends into doing the chore for him, and getting them to pay for the privilege. That's what Musk wants to do with Twitter. No, no, no. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 3, 2022

He tweeted: “Kudos to Elon Musk, who has begun a revolution in how the world drives and who has incredible visionary talents. I got an early Tesla and traded it for another one. Wonderful cars (no autopilot for me, thanks).

“That said when it comes to Twitter… Musk makes me think of Tom Sawyer, who is given the job of whitewashing a fence as punishment. Tom cons his friends into doing the chore for him and getting them to pay for the privilege.

“That’s what Musk wants to do with Twitter. No, no, no.”

News that any Twitter user could pay for verification has divided users – as it stands only certain profiles can request authentification, such as politicians, companies, journalists, and notable personalities.

Musk, who bought Twitter last month, revealed his plans to his followers, saying: “Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bull***t. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month.”

