By Matthew Roscoe • 03 November 2022 • 9:29

Sweden pauses Covid-19 vaccine Nuvaxovid for under 30s due to increased risk of myocarditis and pericarditis. Image: TAM99PH/Shutterstock.com

SWEDEN’S Public Health Agency has recommended that the protein-based Covid-19 vaccine Nuvaxovid should not be given to people 30 years of age and younger due to increased risk of myocarditis and pericarditis.

Sweden has paused its Covid-19 vaccine Nuvaxovid for under 30s due to the increased risk of myocarditis and pericarditis. The decision is said to be temporary and was applied from November 2, 2022.

“The background to the decision is signals of an increased risk of heart muscle inflammation (myocarditis) and pericarditis,” a statement read.

“Data from Australia point to an increased incidence, especially in younger people, in connection with vaccination with Nuvaxovid.”

It added: “The recommendation is made for precautionary reasons and applies until there is more information from the ongoing studies. The vaccine can continue to be given as a primary vaccination or booster dose to individuals aged 31 and older.”

Sören Andersson, head of Sweden’s vaccination programs, said: “We are following the situation closely and await more data. But those who are younger and recently vaccinated with Nuvaxovid need not worry.

“The risk is very small and you can continue with the next dose with another vaccine.”

According to the report, Nuvaxovid has not been used to any great extent in Sweden.

In total, around 7,000 doses have been administered.

The current vaccine for vaccination of people under the age of 31 is Comirnaty, from Pfizer/BioNTech – which was recently recommended to have heavy menstrual bleeding added to the product information as a side effect.

Sweden’s health agency noted that although “both myocarditis and pericarditis often go away on their own, without causing any lasting problems, but suspicious symptoms should be assessed by a doctor at, for example, a health centre or emergency room.”

“Medical treatment and monitoring in hospital may be required in confirmed cases.”

On February 10, AEMPS, the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products, which up until that point had tracked possible side-effects experienced after the Covid-19 jab, revealed it would no longer report further cases of myocarditis and pericarditis from the Covid vaccines in Spain.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.