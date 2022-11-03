By Vickie Scullard • 03 November 2022 • 14:40

The most controversial Celebrations chocolate has been axed in trial ahead of Christmas. Credit: Roger Utting/Shutterstock.com.

THE creators of Celebrations have removed its least popular chocolate in a trial ahead of Christmas.

Mars Wrigley announced the most controversial chocolate from its festive tubs will be axed after finding 39 per cent of consumers want it to be banished for good.

We are of course talking about Bounty – the coconut flavoured choc is the least favourite with customers, who prefer the box’s other offerings, such as Maltesers and Galaxy.

Customers at selected Tesco Christmas Market sites, across the UK, will be able to exchange tubs bought in store that day for a new “No Bounty” alternative until December 18, reports the Independent.ie.

To make up for the missing Bounty bars, the limited edition tubs will include a bigger selection of Mars, Snickers, Milky Way, Galaxy, and Maltesers.

Mars Wrigley decided to take drastic action after their own research of 2,000 Britons aged between 18 and 65 suggested that a whopping 58 per cent believed just finding Bounty bars in the tub would lead to a family argument.

The research found that 39 per cent wanted the bars gone for good, while 22 per cent liked Bounty the least of all the tub’s options. Some 28 per cent were of the opinion that coconut had no place in a chocolate bar at all.

How the hell can Celebrations remove the dad’s favourite, Bounty, and yet keep a chocolate bar that has absolutely outstayed its welcome, the Mars bar? pic.twitter.com/Y5sHtuvZ1I — Jason Manford (@JasonManford) November 3, 2022

The chocolate company was resistant to the idea of banning Bounty bars for good just yet, after finding out that 18 per cent named the Bounty as their favourite, with data suggesting that it was more popular with older people – 38 per cent of over-55s chose it as their preferred choc.

Not everyone is a hater – some celebrities have taken issue with the news, including comic Jason Manford, who tweeted that Mars Bars instead should be banned.

Including the Bounty in the best-loved tub of chocs has been a contentious issue for a while. Last year a Bounty Return Scheme was launched, allowing Bounty-haters to return their unwanted chocolates and swap them for Maltesers after the Christmas period.

Celebrations senior brand manager Emily Owen said: “Last year, we gave customers the opportunity to return their unwanted Bounty chocolates. Now, off the back of public demand, we’re trialling taking them out of the tub altogether.

“You don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone. And to those loyal – and secret – Bounty lovers out there, there’s still a chance they’ll make a return after the trial.”

The trial is rolling out across 40 Tesco Christmas Market locations, beginning at Baguley Extra in Manchester on November 8 and ending at Gallions Reach Extra in London on December 18.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.