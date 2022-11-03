United Postal Group: World shipping from just 99 cents!

By Euro Weekly News Media • 03 November 2022 • 9:09

UNITED POSTAL GROUP: Connecting you through mail for the best price on the market. With World Shipping from 99 cents! Credit: UPG

UNITED POSTAL GROUP (UPG) offer their customers shipping at a much lower cost compared to established mail order companies, including worldwide postage starting from just 99 cents!

Due to the many expats in Torrevieja and the surrounding areas, UPG gives more access to much needed postal and shipping services at a considerably lower cost than bigger companies, offering its customers insured shipping for parcels weighing up to 31kg to anywhere in the world.

The experienced and friendly staff at UPG will prepare all of the necessary documents required for customs for sending to non‐EU countries, always in consultation with the customer. Since Brexit, they have seen how complex the process and paperwork has become and are always happy to help

with any questions or concerns.

UPG also allows customers the option of UPG Direct Service, where you can get your mail sent directly to the shop, saving you the stress of arranging for someone to be at home to pick up parcels and important letters.

You can also rent mailboxes in the shop, where UPG will safely store your parcels for a longer period of time, for example, if you are going on holiday for a while or visiting family back at

home.

In addition to accepting letters, parcels and registered mail, UPG also offer scanning and printing services, computer workstations with internet access as well as packaging and cushioning materials for all types of mail making it your one‐stop‐shop for all of your postal needs! These scanning and

printing services are particularly efficient if you are applying for residency, your NIE number or in need of hard copies of any documents or paperwork.

Continually innovating their services and keeping up with market changes, UPG is integrating additional international postal companies, fine‐tuning warehouse management, and integrating the Amazon interface and the appfor iOS and Android ‐ making sending and receiving your mail even easier!

With over 30 years of working for the MD Publishing Service GMBG ‐ a leading magazine mail-order company used by publishers all over the world ‐ UPG has extensive and unrivalled experience of the post and parcel industry. The result is a unique comparison portal that offers companies, logistics providers and private customers the most favourable prices in each case rounded off by a helpful and professional service that leaves nothing to be desired.

Open: Monday to Friday from 9:30am until 5pm.

The staff at UPG, located in the Centro Comercial Filton at Avenida Asuncion 5-7 in Torrevieja will be happy to assist you in English, Spanish or Swedish.

You can also find out more information on their easy to use website (offered in English, German and Spanish)

or by calling them on +34 688 793 648.

Find out more and use their simple comparison portal on the…

Website: https://en.unitedpostalgroup.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/unitedpostalgroup

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/unitedpostalgroup/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/UPG_shipment

