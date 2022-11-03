Welsh musical theatre actor John Owen-Jones reveals heartbreaking news

By Matthew Roscoe • 03 November 2022 • 16:02

WELSH musical theatre actor John Owen-Jones took to social media on Thursday, November 3 to share some heartbreaking news.

John Owen-Jones, best known for his portrayals of Jean Valjean in Alain Boublil & Claude-Michel Schönberg’s Les Misérables and of the Phantom in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s The Phantom of the Opera, revealed that his brother Steve had passed away.

After battling a serious infection, Steve died aged 54 on November 2.

“I’m heartbroken to say that my brother Steve passed away last night,” the Welsh singer wrote.

“He spent the last few months in hospital fighting a serious infection but sadly lost his battle yesterday.”

He added: “He was 54. I’m shocked and profoundly saddened by his death. I’ll be off social media for a while. JOJ.”

People paid tribute following the tragic news.

British actor Michael D. Xavier, who starred in the TV show Outlander, wrote: “John, I’m so sorry to hear this. Sending you the biggest hug mate. Xx”

Welsh singer Aled Jones said: “Sending you love and strength. Thoughts with you and family x”

A fan wrote: “So sorry to read this John, take care of yourself. I know how the shock affects us and the future as lost my brother at 34 years old suddenly.”

