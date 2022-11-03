Woman ‘locked in shed, tortured, and subjected to violent sexual acts’ in Cuenca

By Vickie Scullard • 03 November 2022 • 14:08

A locked brick shed. Credit: Timothy Dry/Shutterstock.com.

A MAN has been arrested after a woman was found locked in a shed, tortured, and subjected to violent sexual acts at a property in Cuenca.

National Police said the victim had been subjected to torture and especially violent and degrading sexual acts for days, in which the alleged perpetrator, her partner, “used dangerous instruments that caused her serious injuries”.

The investigation began immediately after the victim’s brother provided, from Romania, some images that he had taken from a video call where he noticed her injuries.

On October 25, an urgent communication was received in the investigation section of UFAM Central, from the Embassy of Spain in Romania, alerting to the situation. The victim’s brother provided some images in which the victim’s face was “disfigured after receiving numerous blows”.

Due to the photos, officers were able to identify the victim and the alleged perpetrator, as well as the town where the events were believed to have taken place. Several officers were deployed to the area to locate the house.

Next to the home, they found a brick shed where they allegedly found the victim locked inside, and in “precarious and unhealthy conditions”. Investigators entered the interior and released her by breaking the glass of a small window.

The woman was rushed to hospital due to the seriousness of her injuries, which even prevented her from walking and made her lose consciousness on several occasions, police say.

On the way to hospital, officers found that the victim did not speak any Spanish and that she only repeated one word, which coincided with the surname of the alleged perpetrator.

Meanwhile, another team of investigators tracked down the location of the partner on a farm, where he was arrested as the alleged perpetrator of the crimes of aggravated sexual assault, illegal detention, aggravated injuries, and mistreatment in the family.

