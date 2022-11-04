A Justice of the Peace with a record in Benigembla (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 04 November 2022 • 11:20

BENIGEMBLA: Hunting a usual pastime in the Vall de Pop town Photo credit: Robert CC/5321

THE Alicante High Court confirmed Emilio Mengual Serra’s seven-month prison term imposed by a Benidorm criminal court in 2014.

Mengual, Justice of the Peace of the small inland town of Benigembla (population 483) since 2020, was found guilty, along with Vicente Mallol Borrell, of killing a dog, Lola. They also wounded her eight-month-old puppy Kika while out shooting on the Castellet hunting reserve in Murla.

A local man was out walking the dogs, which belonged to his daughter, when they wandered towards the reserve where, in the words of the Benidorm judge, “At least Vicente, with the approval of Emilio” opened fire “in predatory mood” on the dogs.

Kika returned but the distraught owners finally found Lola days later when they came across her half-buried body.

Both men must now pay the owners €171 to cover the cost of Kika’s veterinary care, €300 compensation for Lola and €1,000 for “non-material damage.”

