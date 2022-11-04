AEMET issues orange or yellow weather alerts for 16 Spanish provinces this Friday 4

By Chris King • 04 November 2022 • 4:20

Image of sign warning of bad weather. Credit: Sergey Nivens/Shutterstock.com

16 Spanish provinces have been issued with orange or yellow weather alerts by AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, for this Friday, November 4.

AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency, has issued a total of 16 Spanish provinces with yellow or orange weather warnings this Friday, November 4, due to wind, coastal phenomena, rain, or storms.

Specifically, Aragon, Huesca, Teruel, and Zaragoza will be on a yellow warning due to wind. Asturias and Cantabria will be on orange notice due to coastal phenomena, as will the Balearic Islands, which will also be at risk due to rain, wind, and storms.

Temperatures will drop in almost the entire national territory except in the vicinity of the Mediterranean and in the Canary Islands. Strong winds are expected both in Galicia and on the Cantabrian coast.

As explained by Jose Antonio Maldonado, an expert at Meteored, cloudy skies and intense rainfall are expected in Navarra, Cantabria, and the Basque Country this Friday. Less intense rainfall is also expected in the rest of the Bay of Biscay and some showers in Catalonia or in the north of the Balearic Islands.

However, while temperatures in the northern half of the country will drop, in Andalucia they will rise again. Frosts are also expected in mountainous areas of the northern half of Spain.

Catalonia, Barcelona, ​​Girona, Lleida, and Tarragona, will be at risk due to wind. Coastal phenomena will bring an orange warning for Girona, while Barcelona and Tarragona will see a yellow alert.

Finally, Galicia, La Coruña, and Lugo will be at significant risk due to coastal phenomena. Pontevedra in the Basque Country has an orange warning in place due to coastal phenomena, as do Guipuzcoa and Vizcaya. Castellon in the Valencian Community will be on a yellow warning due to wind and coastal phenomena.

Saturday, November 5

There is a probability of weak rainfall in Navarra, the Basque Country, the Pyrenees, and also on the island of Menorca. Aragon and Catalonia will continue with cloudy skies but no rain. The chances of rain will also increase during the afternoon in Galicia and some showers could fall in the Canary Islands. Temperatures will drop in the Balearic Islands.

Sunday, November 6

During Sunday morning, it will rain in Galicia and also in the Canary Islands, while in the rest of the country, cloudy skies will predominate. Thermometers will again mark a rise in temperatures in the Balearic Islands and in the eastern half of the country, but in the Pyrenees, the frosts will continue.

