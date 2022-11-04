Benidorm (Alicante) councillors are urged to turn down their pay rise

By Linda Hall • 04 November 2022 • 14:55

WAGE FREEZE: Benidorm mayor Toni Perez asks all councillors to forgo salary increase Photo credit: Benidorm town hall

BENIDORM mayor Toni Perez proposed a wage freeze for local politicians and their special advisers.

During a November 4 meeting with spokespeople for the parties represented on the council, Perez suggested that all members of the corporation and their personnel should forgo the 4 per cent, central government-approved rise.

The mayor announced the “outright rejction” of the increase by the local government team, all of whom belong to the Partido Popular.

“We hope this will be seconded by all of the corporation’s political parties,” Perez added.

Town hall politicians and their advisers had renounced the central government’s salary increases in both 2021 and 2022, and 2023 would be the third consecutive year that their pay would be frozen, he pointed out.

“With runaway inflation and energy prices at an all-time high, many families and businesses are going through a very difficult time,” Perez said. “In this context we feel that it would be inappropriate for members of the corporation and their advisers to take a pay rise although politicians from administrations like the Generalitat Valencian and the central government have accepted it.”

Perez also stressed that although politicians and advisers might reject the pay rise, the recommended wage freeze did not apply to municipal employees.

