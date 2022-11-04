Big Eyes Coin is outperforming Cardano and Near Protocol with community support

By EWN • 04 November 2022 • 14:06

The notion of decentralisation is the foundation around which cryptocurrency is constructed. This implies that no single individual or organisation controls all the power over crypto investments or exchanges. Even though this is interesting, it merely scratches the surface of the cryptocurrency market’s potential applications.

Cryptocurrencies like Cardano (ADA) and Near Protocol (NEAR) are highly profitable to mine, but they place less emphasis on community development. As users and the surrounding environment increasingly seek a voice in the crypto space’s agenda, this creates a significant disadvantage.

The new Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is an example of a community-focused cryptocurrency that may flourish with the backing of its user base since it caters to their specific demands. Continue reading to discover further information regarding these cryptocurrency tokens and their distinctive qualities.

The Network for Changemakers – Cardano

Cardano (ADA) is a platform to improve Bitcoin’s functionality and usability by centralizing many aspects of its architecture and design. In 2017, Charles Hoskinson launched his blockchain-based mechanical platform.

The ADA token used on the platform was named after the first computer programmer in the cosmos. As part of the proof-of-stake (PoS) agreement, it rewards users for stake-marking ADA tokens for a set period. Rewards are distributed based on the number of tokens staked and the timeframe in which the marking is completed, and are recorded on the block while it is being completed.

ADA tokens, of which there are a total of 31 billion in circulation, are used in ADA transactions. Traders can pay for transaction costs with ADA at the time of trading. The tokens are also used by the ADA platform administration to give locals a say in how those tokens are distributed to the public. Nevertheless, these bonuses are not considered time-efficient, so they constitute a distraction.

The Community Ran Computer Platform – Near Protocol

The Near Protocol network utilises the NEAR token as its de facto token. This token is compatible with the network’s protocols and everything that is connected to it. Near Protocol is a platform designed to facilitate customers’ success in the decentralised finance (DeFi) arena; it intends to do so by rewarding inventors and engineers with the native token, NEAR, and serving as an enthusiastic cheerleader for their dogged and ceaseless efforts.

There are currently 719,000,000 NEAR tokens in circulation, with a maximum supply of 1 billion tokens already covered. Clients can use the NEAR token to conduct trades and store data related to those trades by purchasing storage space with the token. Additionally, decentralised applications, also known as dApps, will be developed through the use of these NEAR tokens, which will allow for the advancement of the token.

The Cutest Cat Token – Big Eyes Coin

The native currency of the new Big Eyes Coin platform is known as Big Eyes Coin (BIG). Increasing profits and providing reasonable interest rates to clients are Big Eyes Coin’s key priorities. The core principles of Big Eyes Coin are that blockchain technological breakthroughs and monetary decentralisation are impossible. As interest in the Big Eyes Coin increases, goods bearing symbols and inscriptions will become available to the public. More people will be attracted to the community if the merchandise is visually appealing and imaginative.

This demonstrates a perpetual loop where the community expands and token prices rise. BIG’s transactions will not be subject to fees or taxes, demonstrating a convenient system for all participants. Users of Big Eyes Coin are dedicated to preserving the planet while generating a profit. Big Eyes is pleased with its implementation of legitimate NFTs. They have a substantial impact on the tokens of the Big Eyes Coin platform.

Read on for more info regarding Big Eyes Coin (BIG):

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Sponsored

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido