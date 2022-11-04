The announcement by the Civil Protection authorities on Friday, November 4 said that 40-minute restriction in Catalonian airspace was due to the passage of a Chinese space rocket that was falling back to earth.

Although the earth’s atmosphere will burn up most of the 20-tonne vessel, the authorities felt it necessary to take the precaution.

The trajectory of the rocket will cross many countries in the Mediterranean before heading out over the middle east and into the sea somewhere south of the Indian sub-continent.