By Chris King • 04 November 2022 • 15:47

Police units responding to active shooter at Tates Creek Middle School in Lexington, Kentucky

More than a dozen law enforcement agencies are responding to reports of an active shooter outside the campus of Tates Creek Middle School in Lexington, Kentucky.

According to online reports, the Tates Creek Middle School in Lexington, Kentucky is on lockdown this afternoon, Friday, November 4. It was reported that gunshots had been fired and that one person had been shot outside the campus with more than a dozen law enforcement agencies responding to the incident.

The school facility is located at 1105 Centre Pkwy, Lexington Kentucky and nobody is currently being allowed either in or out of the premises, as reported by rawnews1st.net.

Lisa Deffendall, a spokeswoman for Fayette County Public Schools is quoted by @MarioAndersonTV as saying that the campus is ‘on heightened alert’ but that all students and staff are safe.

#BREAKING | Tates Creek elementary, middle & high schools are locked down after report of shots fired on campus. Fayette County Public Schools spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall says the campus is “on heightened alert,” but all students and staff are safe.https://t.co/xC4rsBO8hL — Mario Anderson (@MarioAndersonTV) November 4, 2022

This is a breaking news story and we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

