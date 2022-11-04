Brit cured after 411 days of COVID-19 with Trump cocktail

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 04 November 2022 • 7:54

COVID-19 infections. Credit: Alina Troeva/Shutterstock.com.

A Brit has been cured after 411 days of living with COVID-19 in what is thought to be the longest case of someone being cured of the virus.

The case of the 59-year-old patient was published in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases on Thursday, November 4 by medical staff from the Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospitals.

The unnamed patient, whose immune system was compromised due to a kidney transplant, tested positive in December 2020.

Unable to clear the infection and continuing to test positive until January 2022, genetic analysis determined that he had an early variant of the original strain that led to the world being shut down.

Once they had identified the strain, they use the same cocktail of drugs that had “miraculously” cured the American President Donald Trump, Regeneron.

But the cure did not work for everyone with another patient in a similar situation and who had tested positive for 505 days, died after being administered the same cocktail of drugs.

Both are said to have caught the virus but were never re-infected, a situation different to those with long COVID-19 where the symptoms continue but the virus is no longer present.

The team have called for more research into antibody treatments and for the approval of a new drug, Evusheld that is said to be more effective in dealing with the virus.

Speaking to Sky News Dr Luke Blagdon Snell said: “Some new variants of the virus are resistant to all the antibody treatments available in the UK and Europe.

“Some people with weakened immune systems are still at risk of severe illness and becoming persistently infected. We are still working to understand the best way to protect and treat them.”

Cases remain of people who have been infected by the virus for more than a year, most of whom have suffered serious medical issues. The news that a Brit has been cured after 411 days of COVID-19 will give them and medical professionals some hope.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.