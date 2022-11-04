By Euro Weekly News Media • 04 November 2022 • 13:00

I'm a Celebrity Get Me out of Here 2022: An in-depth look at the stars facing the jungle. Image: ITV

NOW that the lineup has been announced for this year’s I’m a Celebrity Get Me out of Here, Euro Weekly News takes a look at all of the contestants for 2022.

I’m a Celebrity Get Me out of Here is back on our screens this Sunday, November 6 at 9 pm (UK time) and this year the show is back in the Jungle.

Hosted by our favourites Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, this year’s lineup is warming up to be an incredible show giving us entertainment for the next 3 weeks.

Here we look at this year’s Celebrities, who will be fighting for the title of King or Queen of the jungle:

1 . Sue Cleaver – better known as Eileen Grimshaw, Sue has been a part of Corrie for 22 years

The pandemic has made Sue determined to take on some new Challenges. So approaching her 60th birthday seemed like the perfect challenge. Sue is looking forward to the experience.

She is a little worried the public might prefer Eileen!

2. Owen Warner – Another soap star this time Hollyoaks

Owen plays Romeo. He is very worried about not having his twice-weekly haircuts.

Also, a phobia of Snakes has him a little anxious.

3. Chris Moyles – Radio Presenter

Chris is facing his fears. Absolutely petrified of heights. So already stressing about his entrance to the jungle.

He has been a fan of the show since it began and he is going to enjoy the experience.

4. Olivia Attwood – Reality star Olivia became famous on the Love Island series in 2017

Olivia is looking forward to a digital detox from the real world. When asked to take part Olivia said yes straight away. She is looking forward to allowing people to see another side of her.

I do think Olivia will be hoping for that famous bikini shower pic.

5. Scarlette Douglas – TV Presenter – A Place in the Sun

This is a personal journey for Scarlette, stepping out of her comfort zone and allowing the public to see another side of her. Scarlette admits to having an irrational fear of spiders so this should make the trials fun.

6. Boy George – George Alan O Dowd – Singer, Songwriter, DJ, Fashion designer and record producer.

Known to us all from Culture Club. So excited to take part in this year’s show. Boy George is worried about having to go with no make-up for 3 weeks!!!

He is looking forward to the experience and thinks it will be easier than going on tour. Boy George is reported to be the highest paid celebrity this year at € 500.000 let’s hope he brings entertainment.

7. Babatunde Aleshe – Actor – Writer – Comedian

Planning to bring some laughs and entertainment to the Campfire Baba is dreading the trials.

He has promised screaming, and lots of it… like viewers have never heard before.

8. Charlene White – TV presenter & Journalist

Charlene is known for bringing us the news and as a host on Loose Women. She is looking forward to the experience.

Charlene is happy to take the role of Mum in the camp.

9. Jill Scott – The England team Lionness

Jill is worried that Ant and Dec may give her a hard time as they are Newcastle fans and she is Sunderland.

Champion on the England Team, Jill is looking forward to being part of a very different team and all the challenges it brings.

10. Mike Tindall – England Rugby International player – first member of the Royal family to take part in I’m a Celeb

Mike is married to Princess Anne’s daughter Zara. Mike is worried his team mates may have him on speed dial and he envisages many trials ahead.

11. Seann Walsh – Comedian Actor

Seann is a latecomer to the lineup and going to mix things up nicely for the campmates. Seann caused quite a stir 4 years ago on Strictly Come Dancing, with the kiss that happened with Katya Jones. Producers are hoping Seann will tell all of the campmates.

As of now, he has never really said much about it. Seann is known for living on the edge and plans on bringing fun to the camp.

12. Matt Hancock – MP and former Heath Secretary

Matt wants the nation to know that “he hasn’t lost his marbles” He sees it as a great opportunity to talk directly to people who aren’t interested in politics. Matt was asked twice to take part. Both times he declined but on the third time he agreed.

He is hoping to use the jungle platform to raise awareness for dyslexia.

