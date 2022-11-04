Jet2 plane diverts to Bilbao so passengers could go to the toilet

By Vickie Scullard • 04 November 2022 • 16:26

Jet2 plane diverts from Gran Canaria to Bilbao so passengers could go to the toilet. Credit: Bradley Caslin/Shutterstock.com.

A Jet2 plane flying from Gran Canaria to Manchester had to be diverted so passengers could go to the toilet.

The plane is reported to have taken off an hour late from Las Palmas airport at 5.03pm UK time on Thursday.

Initially, all was well on the Airbus A321 as it heading over the Atlantic towards southern Portugal and the west of Spain.

But the plane, carrying 200 passengers, took an unexpected diversion to Bilbao due to the toilets on board the flight becoming unavailable.

Jet2 flight LS782 en route to Manchester from Gran Canaria has just diverted to Bilbao due to the toilets being broken on board and to allow passengers off to use the toilet — Flight Emergency (@FlightEmergency) November 3, 2022

Air monitoring site Flight Emergency tweeted that the flight had been diverted at 8.31pm, saying: “Jet2 flight LS782 en route to Manchester from Gran Canaria has just diverted to Bilbao due to the toilets being broken on board and to allow passengers off to use the toilet.”

The plane touch down at Bilbao where it stayed on the tarmac for over two hours while the plane’s toilet tank was emptied, Sky News reports.

Bladders emptied, LS782 is back on its way https://t.co/md2uJurFcx pic.twitter.com/zv3xaR3rJB — Flight Emergency (@FlightEmergency) November 3, 2022

The flight landed at 7.11pm and remained on the ground for over two hours, eventually departing at 9.20pm, touching down in Manchester at 11.01pm – more than two hours late.

Flight Emergency tweeted at 9.34pm that the flight was once again in the air. “Bladders emptied, LS782 is back on its way”, they said.

A spokesperson for Jet2.com said: “Flight LS782 from Gran Canaria to Manchester was diverted to Bilbao yesterday so that the toilet tank could be emptied.

“Customers remained onboard before the flight took off again to Manchester.

“As an award-winning airline, the comfort and well-being of our customers are of paramount importance to us, however, we apologise if this caused any inconvenience.”

