By Vickie Scullard • 04 November 2022 • 13:49

King Charles 'ready to strip Harry and Meghan's titles' over Netflix and book deal. Credit: lev radin/Shutterstock.com.

KING Charles is reported to be prepared to strip Harry and Meghan’s titles over their controversial Netflix series and book deal.

It will all depend on how damaging their revelations will be to “The Firm”, aka the Royal Family, according to a royal expert.

Tom Bower, who has long criticised the couple, claims that King Charles would consider not only removing the titles of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but he could even go one further and extend such a ban to the couple’s children Archie, three, and Lilibet, one.

The author, who earlier this week was criticised for “rank hypocrisy” on Good Morning Britain, says he believes American actress Meghan, 41, will not back down should the Sussex’s royal titles be removed.

Mr Bower has spoken at length about the family’s fragile relations following their reunion at the Queen’s funeral service in London in September.

He revealed the king has made efforts to “diffuse” the problem rather than simply strip them of their titles, reports the Mirror.

The author said: “He has made various threats to Meghan and Harry and warned that if they go ahead they will find themselves ostracised in a way they cannot believe. And so they are worried.

Prince Harry’s calling his memoir “SPARE” is absolutely iconic. A perfect book title. pic.twitter.com/l9dnGk1Tud — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) October 27, 2022

“First of all, I do not think their children will get titles if they go ahead and slander the Royal Family.

“But they have also got to consider their own titles, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex could be taken away by Charles if they misbehave.

“That is something Meghan and Harry are very worried about because after all although she pours dirt on the royal family the whole time, whenever she introduces herself she says: ‘I am Meghan, Duchess Of Sussex.’”

Last week the title of Prince Harry’s ’emotionally powerful’ upcoming memoir was revealed to be different in Spain.

The book, entitled Spare in the UK, will hit shelves around the world in 2023 and has been described as “remarkably personal and emotionally powerful” by publishers Penguin Random House.

