By Vickie Scullard • 04 November 2022 • 18:06

Mystery after remains of missing 70-year-old found in north London churchyard. Credit: Metropolitan Police.

THE remains of a missing 70-year-old have been found in a north London churchyard almost 15 months after she disappeared.

Norma Girolami, from Highgate, north London, was last seen alive on 19 August 2021 when she took a trip to Leigh-on-Sea in Essex.

After travelling by train to Barking, she returned to London late the same day and no one has seen or heard from her since. Two months later in October 2021, police launched a murder investigation.

The search for her ended today, Friday, after the Metropolitan Police confirmed that detectives investigating Norma’s murder recovered human remains.

The discovery of the remains, formally identified as Norma Girolami, happened at Friern Barnet Lane in North Finchley, Barnet, on Tuesday, reports Sky News.

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Blackburn said the investigation into her disappearance is ongoing and urged anyone with information to contact police.

“Despite accepting that Norma was no longer alive, I know that her family isz deeply affected by the news that her remains have been found. Our thoughts are very much with them,” she said.

“My team has spent more than a year searching for Norma and there is a sense of relief that we have found her remains which will undergo forensic examination in due course.

“Despite this discovery, I would still be very keen to hear from anyone who knew Norma, either in London or at Leigh-on-Sea who can provide information on anything that was happening in her life in August last year.

“I am also appealing for anyone who saw any activity around the churchyard in Friern Barnet Lane, N20, between August and October last year.”

She added: “Norma’s family and friends have endured a year of not knowing what had happened to her and our investigation remains ongoing.”

