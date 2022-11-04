Oktoberfest becomes Novemberfest for one weekend in the Albox (Almeria) Plaza Mayor

By Linda Hall • 04 November 2022 • 19:30

MUNICH: Birthplace of the Oktoberfest Photo credit: CC/Heribert Pohl

FOR one weekend between November 18 and 20, Albox will become the beer capital of Spain.

Instead of an Oktoberfest, the town has decided to organise Novemberfest Albox which, as well as the obligatory beer, will offer all the German food traditionally served up during these celebrations, accompanied by German beer, live music and tapas, in Albox’s Plaza Mayor.

Entrance will be free and the marquee with the classic long tables will open at 12 noon each day.

The Novemberfest event, organised by Carpatop with the collaboration of the town hall, will provide all the ingredients of the traditional Oktoberfest that has spread from its Munich birthplace to the rest of Europe.

Although these celebrations are usually held in cities and large municipalities, after the organisers’ talks with Heineken, the multinational group agreed to take its format, beers and exuberance to a town and an area which has never yet hosted an Oktoberfest.

