Putin presents ‘For Services to the Fatherland’ award to Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov

By Chris King • 04 November 2022 • 2:34
Image of Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, former President of Turkmenistan.
Credit: Wikipedia - By Kremlin.ru, CC BY 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=102159521
In a ceremony held in the Kremlin on Thursday, November 3, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, the former President of Turkmenistan was presented with the award ‘For Services to the Fatherland, IV degree’. It was given to him by Russian president Vladimir Putin.
“Taking into account all of your achievements, we have decided to award you with the state award of Russia – the Order of Merit for the Fatherland, IV degree. This is a very high award”, said Putin.
Back in August, the President of the Russian Federation signed a decree commending Berdimuhamedov for his: “Great contribution to strengthening the strategic partnership”.
Prior to that, in June, Putin met with the son of Berdimuhamedov and the current president of Turkmenistan, Serdar. They signed a declaration on deepening the strategic partnership. This was Serdar Berdimuhamedov’s first official foreign visit since his appointment as president.
Serdar Berdimuhamedov won the presidential elections on March 15, 2022, collecting 72.97 per cent of the votes. His inauguration took place on March 19. Nine candidates nominated by three political parties and initiative groups competed for the presidency of Turkmenistan.
Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov was President of Turkmenistan from February 14, 2007, through to March 19, 2022. He is currently the chairman of the People’s Council of the National Assembly of the country, as reported by dailystorm.ru.
