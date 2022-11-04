Rishi Sunak confirms he’ll attend COP27: What could this mean for green coins like Avalanche and Big Eyes Coin

By EWN • 04 November 2022 • 14:17

In the first major U-turn of his tenure as Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak has backtracked on his previous claim that he would not attend the COP27 Summit in Egypt to focus on improving the state of the UK economy.

In a statement made via Twitter, Sunak said: ‘There is no long-term prosperity without action on climate change. There is no energy security without investing in renewables.’ He went on to confirm that he would attend the climate summit in the city of Sharm El-Sheikh.

Despite being mere weeks into his premiership, Rishi Sunak has already made waves in the cryptocurrency community with one of his first stated goals as Prime Minister: to make the UK a ‘world leader’ in the cryptocurrency space.

Both in Sunak’s former Government post as Finance Minister and his current role as Prime Minister, he has reaffirmed that he sees future potential in cryptocurrencies and wishes to clarify the UK’s regulatory stance towards them, a step toward wider legitimisation of digital currencies.

It’s no secret that cryptocurrencies have been criticised sharply in the past for their adverse effects on the environment. Older models of cryptocurrency generation and trading are very power-intensive.

With these two philosophies in mind, it would seem likely that the UK under Rishi Sunak would be an economy where ‘Green Coins,’ cryptocurrencies that focus on climate awareness and environmental conservation, would flourish, as they fulfil two wishes of the UK Government at once.

Read on to find out about two coins with environmentalism built into their platforms, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and Avalanche (AVAX).

These two currencies could benefit from a major Government endorsing and legislating cryptocurrency, with climate change and the world’s environment at the forefront of their policies.

Avalanche: Environmental Efficiency

Avalanche (AVAX) prides itself as a blockchain platform with a remarkably low impact on the environment. Due to the unique software architecture of Avalanche, its ecosystem is capable of processing thousands of transactions a second.

Despite these blazing-fast speeds, Avalanche is surprisingly very eco-friendly. This platform is all about efficiency, and with perfected efficiency comes minimised energy consumption.

Avalanche (AVAX) is also a platform upon which blockchain projects can be built, meaning it fits the bill for an ecosystem that could benefit greatly if the UK were to legitimise crypto under Rishi Sunak. If Sunak’s Government aims for the UK to be a truly global hub of cryptocurrency activity, it will need to enable and encourage platforms that everyone with an idea can build upon.

Avalanche (AVAX) is clean, green, and provides the perfect foundation for customised projects. If AVAX isn’t already in the running for a project to be considered true currency in the UK, it should be.

Big Eyes Coin: DeFi against Overfishing

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is another project that could survive and thrive in the crypto-aware UK under Rishi Sunak. As an ERC-20 token, this meme coin is affected by the Ethereum (ETH) Merge, a technological upgrade to the ETH blockchain that reduced the platform’s power usage by more than 99%.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is based on the same chain, and so received the same upgrade. As such, this token is now certifiably green and low eco-impact. However, this isn’t the only green credential this impressive new project can claim.

Built into the token’s ecosystem is a charity wallet, into which 5% of the token’s circulating supply will be locked. This amount of Big Eyes will then be donated to charities that preserve sea life and look after the world’s oceans.

For example, in its most recent charitable donation, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) donated to the Sea Shepherds, a conservation organisation that uses a direct, hands-on approach to preventing harm to seas and marine wildlife.

Being a Green Coin first and foremost, and also making repeat donations to charities that preserve the world’s vital seas, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) matches what we know of Rishi Sunak’s vision for the UK so far.

To find out more about Big Eyes Coin (BIG) for yourself, follow the links below to view the coin’s website and social media pages.

The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) presale is live right now. If you want to snag some, use the promo code: BEYES0769 to earn bonus tokens.

