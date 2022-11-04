Russian ambassador to UK warns country is too deeply involved in Ukraine conflict

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 04 November 2022 • 10:08

Andrei Kelin Russian Ambassador to the UK - Screen Grab Sky News

The Russian Ambassador to the UK speaking live on Sky News has warned that the country is getting too deeply involved in the war in Ukraine.

In an interview with Sky’s Mark Austin on Friday, November 4 Andrei Kelin said that he had provided proof to the UK Ambassador of the country’s involvement in the recent drone attack on the Black Sea Fleet.

However, he declined to share that evidence with Sky News saying: “We perfectly know about [the] participation of British specialists in [the] training, preparation and execution of violence against the Russian infrastructure and the Russian fleet in the Black Sea. We know that it has been done.”

He continued saying that the evidence will become public knowledge very soon.

Referring to the claim and to the UK’s support of Ukraine he said: “It is dangerous because it escalates the situation. It can bring us up to the line of I would say no return, return is always possible. But anyway, we should avoid escalation.

“And this is a warning actually that Britain is too deep in this conflict. It means the situation is becoming more and more dangerous.”

Reacting to the claims a UK government spokesperson said: “In recent days, Russia has made a range of allegations against the UK, clearly designed to distract attention from Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine; Russia’s losses on the battlefield and its bombing of civilian populations and energy infrastructure without any regard for international law and the loss of innocent life.

“We do not plan to give a running commentary on these allegations; it is no secret that the United Kingdom has taken a public lead in our support to Ukraine – this has been enduring since Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014.”

Clearly unhappy with Britain’s support for Ukraine in helping the country to defend itself, Russian President Vladimir Putin has made numerous claims to try and discredit the country.

The UK government sees the claims of the country’s involvement in the strikes on the Black Sea Fleet and in the destruction of the Nord Stream pipeline in the same vein, as propaganda. Interestingly Kelin said the destruction of the pipeline was under investigation, quickly correcting the interviewer by saying that he did not say Britain was involved.

No doubt the UK will take the Russian ambassador’s warnings seriously although it is unlikely to result in any wavering in the support for Ukraine who they believe has been illegally invaded.

