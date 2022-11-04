Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg insists it is time to welcome Sweden into NATO

By Chris King • 04 November 2022 • 0:02

Image of NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg. Credit: NATO Press/ Twitter

It is time to welcome Sweden into NATO insisted Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg during a visit to the Turkish city of Istanbul.

Speaking in Istanbul, today, Thursday, November 3, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg insisted that Finland and Sweden have significantly increased cooperation with Turkey to fight terrorism. It is time to welcome them as members of NATO he said.

Stoltenberg was in the Turkish city of Istanbul to meet with representatives of the government. Mevlüt Cavusoglu, the Turkish Foreign Minister, confirmed that Sweden’s new government was committed to meeting Turkey’s demands.

An individual meeting between Stoltenberg and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled for tomorrow, Friday 4, as reported by svt.se.

Sweden’s new Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson announced on Tuesday, November 1, that should his country become a member of NATO then he was open to allowing nuclear missiles to be based on Swedish soil.

Speaking at a joint press conference in Helsinki, accompanied by Sanna Marin, his Finnish counterpart, Kristersson displayed an incredibly different stance from his predecessor. Both countries are currently waiting for approval to join the Atlantic alliance.

___________________________________________________________

