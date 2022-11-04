Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg insists it is time to welcome Sweden into NATO

By Chris King • 04 November 2022 • 0:02
Image of NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.
Credit: NATO Press/ Twitter
Speaking in Istanbul, today, Thursday, November 3, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg insisted that Finland and Sweden have significantly increased cooperation with Turkey to fight terrorism. It is time to welcome them as members of NATO he said.
Stoltenberg was in the Turkish city of Istanbul to meet with representatives of the government. Mevlüt Cavusoglu, the Turkish Foreign Minister, confirmed that Sweden’s new government was committed to meeting Turkey’s demands.
An individual meeting between Stoltenberg and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled for tomorrow, Friday 4, as reported by svt.se.
Sweden’s new Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson announced on Tuesday, November 1, that should his country become a member of NATO then he was open to allowing nuclear missiles to be based on Swedish soil.
Speaking at a joint press conference in Helsinki, accompanied by Sanna Marin, his Finnish counterpart, Kristersson displayed an incredibly different stance from his predecessor. Both countries are currently waiting for approval to join the Atlantic alliance.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.