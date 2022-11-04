The best dental clinics on the Costa del Sol to look after your smile

By Laura Kemp • 04 November 2022 • 10:49

Image - dentist: 4 PM production/shutterstock

Dental care is important at any age and wherever you go, especially if you’re planning on fully embracing all of the sweet delicacies Spain has to offer like turon and churros! Spain is among the top destinations for patients in need of dental treatment and dental implants cost significantly less here than they do in the UK. With this in mind, the Euro Weekly News has put together a list of the 10 best dental clinics on the Costa del Sol, many of which also have English-speaking staff, to provide you with the best dental treatment and keep you smiling in Spain.

For peace of mind, it’s good to be able to rely on a highly reputable dental practice so that you can nourish your gnashers and receive appropriate dental care when you need it. Take a look at our list of the best dental clinics on the Costa del Sol to look after your oral health.

1. Crooke Dental Clinic

Having developed a unique methodology called 3StepSmiles which is based on the digitisation of treatments from start to finish, Crooke Dental Clinic offers quick, precise and predictable treatment of the highest quality in order to shape up your smile for summer.

Staff at this clinic are all experts in oral rehabilitation and have a range of specialities from implantology to dental aesthetics, periodontics and orthodontics, all of which are carried out with excellent results to the satisfaction of their patients.

Book today for a free consultation!

Website: Click here

Open: 8am-6pm Monday to Thursday, 8am-3pm Friday, closed Saturday to Sunday

Address: C. Mediterraneao, 1, 29602, Marbella, Malaga

Contact: +34 951 500 100

2. Sonrisa British Dental Clinic

This dental surgery offers topic-quality dental treatments and services and is well-equipped with the most up-to-date high-end dental equipment. They specialise in advanced diagnostics and treatment of dental and oral disorders, as well as offering general dental checkups and emergency care.

Their friendly staff aim to make you smile the moment you walk through the door into the modern and cosy clinic and dispel any dental phobia you may have by ensuring you feel comfortable throughout your treatment, whether it’s just a filling or a complete smile makeover!

Book a free consultation today!

Website: Click here

Open: 9:30am-5:30pm Monday to Thursday, 9:30am-2pm Friday

Address: Centro Comercial El Campanario, Local 15 (next to Lidl) Calahonda, 29649 Mijas Costa

Contact: +34 952 93 48 57

3. Clinica Smart Dental

This modern dental clinic strives to meet the highest expectations of its patients by providing safe and effective treatment and exceptional customer service. The clinic also offers X-rays and teleradiography, as well as working with world-leading suppliers to ensure your teeth are treated with only the best equipment and expertise.

Whether you require preventative care, conservative dentistry or general advice and support with dental hygiene, book in today to secure your smile.

Website: Click here

Open: 9:30am-2pm and 4pm-8:30pm Monday to Thursday, 9:30am to 2pm Friday, closed on Saturday and Sunday

Address: Av. Blas Infante, 17, 29631, Benalmadena, Malaga

Contact: +34 635 61 82 42

4. Riviera Dental Clinic and Smile Makeover Studio

This is not just your average dental clinic. As well as carrying out expert treatment for dental implants, laser teeth whitening, porcelain veneers, dental crowns and emergency dentistry, Riviera Dental Clinic also pride themselves on their dental smile makeovers.

By working from a non-traditional studio instead of an ordinary dental clinic, Dr Ace Korchi hopes to dispel dental phobias by offering an open-space treatment room instead. Relax into the tempura-padded dental chair as you’re looked after through every step of your dental treatment, which can even include rejuvenation clinic-facial treatments.

The clinic boasts a range of internationally experienced staff who will speak your language, as well as state-of-the-art 3D scanning and milling and dental anxiety sedation for nervous patients.

Book in for a free consultation today!

Website: Click here

Open: 10:30am-7pm Monday to Friday, closed on Saturday and Sunday

Address: Avda de golf Centro Commercial “La Plaza” Riviera del Sol Complejo, Saladito II, 29649, Mijas, Malaga

Contact: +34 951 773 710

5. Clinica Dental las Palmeras Marbella

With a passion for excellence, this dental clinic uses the most advanced technology and modern techniques to offer some of the best dental treatment along the Costa del Sol. The highly qualified staff regularly attend courses, clinical stays and conferences on the newest dental technology in order to keep up with the constantly evolving world of dentistry in order to provide the most up to date care for your teeth.

They provide themselves on preventative treatment to prolong your dental hygiene, as well as offering solutions to dental disorders such as problems in your gums or in the positioning of your teeth, improving your mouth’s aesthetic appearance without causing you pain.

Website: Click here

Open: 9am-2pm and 5pm-9pm, closed on Saturday and Sunday

Address: Av. de Miguel de Cervantes, 14, Local 4, 29660, Marbella, Spain

Contact: +34 952 81 24 53

6. Clinica NorDental

Offering both general and cosmetic dentistry, this Norwegian dental clinic located in Elviria, Marbella ensures that it’s patients have a comfortable and safe experience at the hands of dental professional Bjorn Abraham-Nilsen.

Bjorn specialises in implantology and can also carry out full mouth rehabilitation in a short time to get your smile up to scratch quickly and safely. The clinic also works closely with renowned dental marketing agency Corona Dental, to deliver high-quality treatment without delays.

Services on offer include endodontics (root canal treatments), wisdom teeth removal, alignment, veneers, dentures and teeth whitening. The clinic also places a focus on preventive treatments, offering advice on oral hygiene and healthy gums to reduce the risk of dental problems occurring in the future.

Website: Click here

Open: 9am-4:30pm Monday to Friday, closed on Saturday and Sunday

Address: Centro Comercial Elviria, Oficina 5, 29604, Marbella

Contact: 34 952 834 263

7. Jimenez and Seaone Clinica Dental

Located in a central area in the Plaza Puente in Malaga, this dental clinic is very accessible and offers specialised dentistry treatment. The staff have been professionally trained in implantology, advanced surgery, orthodontists and dentofacial orthopaedics, making it one of the best dental clinics on the Costa del Sol.

Their philosophy is based on quality work. They use high-end materials and dedicate the necessary time to each individual patient in order to achieve excellence in every treatment they carry out. Only the most up-to-date technology and the latest in radiographic apparatuses are used in order to make accurate diagnoses, including the ProMax 3D classic X-ray technology.

Jimenez and Seaone recognise that each person is different and so is their mouth. With this in mind, each patient will receive specially tailored treatment in order to achieve the greatest outcome.

Website: Click here

Open: 10am-2pm and 4:30pm-8:30pm Monday to Friday, closed on Saturday and Sunday

Address: Av. Nabeul 1, Plaza Puente Malaga, 29601, Marbella, Malaga

Contact: +34 952 639 882

8. Moonz Ortodoncia

This is a dental clinic which specialises in kids’ orthodontic treatment. With international presence and recognition, this clinic strives to make their patients feel comfortable and safe, no matter how young they are. The staff speak a variety of languages, making this a perfect clinic to take your kids to if you’re an international living in Spain.

Moonz prides themselves on offering service of the highest quality to more than 40,000 patients across their multiple clinics. They aim to provide a fun and educational experience to put both your and your child’s mind at rest, in order to encourage good dental habits in and out of the clinic.

Book today for an unmatchable and unforgettable experience that will banish your dental phobia for good.

Website: Click here

Open: 10am-1pm and 3pm-8pm Monday to Friday, closed on Saturday and Sunday

Address: Centro de Negocios Oasis, C.N. 340, km, 176, 29602, Marbella, Spain

Contact: +34 952 77 43 32

9. Clinica Dental Soriano

With a focus on dentistry as an art form, Clinica Dental Soriano specialises in crown and bridgework of the highest standards to leave you with the perfect smile at a reasonable price.

At this clinic, nothing is more important than oral health, demonstrated by the full range of modern, durable treatments on offer from cosmetic to general to emergency dental care. Each patient will receive a consultation to ensure they receive the treatment which is perfect for their needs and desires, whether this is a full mouth makeover or a single filling.

Clinica Dental Soriano also tries to carry out the majority of treatments, including painless teeth restoration, without using implants or bone surgery wherever possible, to make your mouth as much as your own as it can be.

Website: Click here

Open: 10am-1pm and 2pm-6pm Monday to Friday, closed on Saturday and Sunday

Address: C. del Calvario, 8, 29601 Marbella, Malaga,

Contact: +34 677 38 99 90

10. Clinica Dentalaser

This dental clinic was formed by two generations of dentists more than 30 years ago and specialises in general dentistry and implantology. The clinic was born from the initiative of giving patients personalised and attentive treatment in order to offer the highest quality dental care using the best technology and the most professionally trained staff.

Their patients’ needs and well-being are at the heart of this clinic’s practice and they aim to cultivate a friendly and comfortable environment in which you can relax whilst dental specialists can use the best techniques and equipment to give you a dentist experience like no other.

Above all, Clinica Dentalaser values professionalism and keeping up to date with technological advances in the world of dentistry in order to treat everyone who walks through the clinic’s doors to the highest standards and satisfaction.

Website: Click here

Open: 12pm-8:30pm Monday, 8am-5pm Tuesday, 12pm-8:30pm Wednesday, 9am-5pm Thursday, 8am-5pm Friday, closed on Saturday and Sunday

Address: Av. de Mijas, 23, 29640 Fuengirola, Málaga, Spain

Contact: +34 952 46 67 33

Thank you for taking the time to read this article about the best dental clinics on the Costa del Sol, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.