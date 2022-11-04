Threat against New Jersey synagogues identified and removed by Newark FBI

By Chris King • 04 November 2022 • 19:50

Image of FBI agent. Credit: Dzelat/Shutterstock.com

Newark FBI reported that they have identified and removed the potential threat made against synagogues in New Jersey.

According to a tweet from Newark FBI today, Friday, November 4, they have identified the source of yesterday’s credible threat against synagogues in New Jersey. There is no longer any danger posed by this threat they added.

Amid a rise in anti-Semitic rhetoric across America, the FBI in Newark issued a warning on Thursday 3. They reported receiving intelligence that there was the possibility of an attack on synagogues in the northeast US state.

Newark’s FBI office said: “We identified the source of the threat who no longer poses a danger to the community”.

The Secure Community Network (SCN) – a group which monitors dangers to the Jewish community in North America – had earlier posted on Twitter to declare the threat ‘mitigated’.

It tweeted to say that law enforcement agencies had: “located the individual believed to be responsible for yesterday’s potential threat to synagogues in New Jersey and mitigated the active security concern”.

According to the American Jewish Population Project, around 572,000 Jewish people live in New Jersey, making it one of the largest such populations in America, as reported by insiderpaper.com.

