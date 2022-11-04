Why is it worth having a corner sofa bed? UK – Where to buy it? We answer your questions!

By EWN • 04 November 2022 • 10:28

Multifunctional solutions are a characteristic feature of modern interior design. One of them is to use a corner sofa bed. The UK is a country with plenty of stores with stylish furniture – but will there be a place where you can buy the perfect sofa? Is it worth buying a sofa bed? Read on to find out the answers to these and other questions!

Corner sofa bed – is it worth buying?

The greatest advantage of the sofa bed is its multifunctionality. During the day it serves as a sofa, and in the evening, it can be turned into a comfortable bed. Therefore, it is a perfect solution for every living room and guest room. Thanks to the fold-out sofa, you are always prepared for an unexpected visit from friends or family, and you can offer them an overnight stay!

In studios and small flats, where the bedroom is often combined with the living room, the best choice is a corner sofa bed. UK is a country where many students from all over the world come to learn. Most of them are looking for small, functional flats or rooms, stylishly and effectively furnished. Folding sofas are a very attractive option – they can be both a comfortable bed and a sofa on which you can study, watch movies or spend time with friends. Their additional advantage – large containers that are perfect for storage. The space under the seats is large enough to accommodate pillows and a duvet, as well as small home accessories or clothes.

Where to buy a corner sofa bed in the UK?

An essential question is where to buy a good quality corner sofa bed. The UK is a large country with plenty of furniture stores. When searching for products that will serve in the flat for years, it is also worth visiting online stores and familiarising yourself with the wide offer at dakohome.co.uk/sofas/corner-sofa. There you will find furniture made of the best quality materials and fabrics. Or you can take advantage of home delivery and assembly options!

How to arrange a corner sofa bed?

The big advantage of the corner sofa bed is that it fits perfectly into any room and allows for maximum use of space. Of course, it works best when it is placed in a corner, but modern interior designers are increasingly choosing to arrange the corner sofa bed differently. UK is a place with plenty of spacious flats, where a large corner sofa can be placed in the centre of the room!

