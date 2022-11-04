Why is it worth having a corner sofa bed? UK – Where to buy it? We answer your questions!

By EWN • 04 November 2022 • 10:28
The greatest advantage of the sofa bed is its multifunctionality. During the day it serves as a sofa, and in the evening, it can be turned into a comfortable bed. Therefore, it is a perfect solution for every living room and guest room. Thanks to the fold-out sofa, you are always prepared for an unexpected visit from friends or family, and you can offer them an overnight stay!
In studios and small flats, where the bedroom is often combined with the living room, the best choice is a corner sofa bed. UK is a country where many students from all over the world come to learn. Most of them are looking for small, functional flats or rooms, stylishly and effectively furnished. Folding sofas are a very attractive option – they can be both a comfortable bed and a sofa on which you can study, watch movies or spend time with friends. Their additional advantage – large containers that are perfect for storage. The space under the seats is large enough to accommodate pillows and a duvet, as well as small home accessories or clothes.
An essential question is where to buy a good quality corner sofa bed. The UK is a large country with plenty of furniture stores. When searching for products that will serve in the flat for years, it is also worth visiting online stores and familiarising yourself with the wide offer at dakohome.co.uk/sofas/corner-sofa. There you will find furniture made of the best quality materials and fabrics. Or you can take advantage of home delivery and assembly options!
The big advantage of the corner sofa bed is that it fits perfectly into any room and allows for maximum use of space. Of course, it works best when it is placed in a corner, but modern interior designers are increasingly choosing to arrange the corner sofa bed differently. UK is a place with plenty of spacious flats, where a large corner sofa can be placed in the centre of the room!
Sponsored
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.