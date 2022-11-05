80-year-old Brit arrested after stabbing wife 20 times

Starving Russian soldiers on Ukrainian front line accused of devouring zoo animals Close
By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 05 November 2022 • 12:01

An 80-year-old British man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after his wife called emergency services for help.

The 69-year-old unnamed victim called emergency services at around 10:30 pm on Friday evening November 4.

According to news site EFE, the man is thought to have been suffering from dementia, possibly Alzheimer’s.

Police who arrived at the home of the couple in Benalmádena on the Costa del Sol found the victim dead on the floor. She had been stabbed more than 20 times.

Officers found her husband in the bedroom, where he was arrested and taken into custody. He has been questioned today and will appear before magistrates either later today or early next week.

Police were unable to help the woman after she called to say her 80-year-old Brit husband was attacking her. He has since been arrested after stabbing his wife 20 times.

