Average price of electricity plummets in Spain on Sunday, November 6

05 November 2022

Image of electricity pylons. Credit: Dmitrydesign/Shutterstock

On Sunday, November 6, the average price of electricity in Spain drops by a massive 20 per cent.

The average price of electricity for regulated rate customers linked to the wholesale market in Spain will fall by 20 on Sunday, November 6, compared to this Saturday 5. Specifically, it will stand at €112.75/MWh).

According to provisional data from the Iberian Market Operator of Energy (OMIE), in the auction, the average price of electricity in the wholesale market – the so-called ‘pool’ – will be €113.48/MWh tomorrow.

Sunday’s maximum price will be registered between 6pm and 7pm, at €155.61 euros, while the minimum for the day, of €90.93 euros, will be between the hours of 10am and 11am.

To this price of the ‘pool’ must be added the compensation to the gas companies, which on this occasion is slightly negative, at €-0.73/MWh. This has to be paid by the consumers who benefit from the measure, the consumers of the regulated (PVPC), or those that, despite being in the free market, have an indexed rate or have to renew their contract.

