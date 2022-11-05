British conspiracy theorist banned from entering Europe

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 05 November 2022 • 7:40

David Icke - Credit Jessica Girvan Shutterstock

The British conspiracy theorist, David Icke, has been banned from entering the Schengen area of Europe for two years.

The ban, which was implemented on Saturday, November 5 follows fears that his presence at planned demonstrations in the Netherlands this weekend would spark unrest.

Speaking on Friday Dutch Justice Minister Dilan Yeṣilgöz-Zegerius told reporters on Friday that freedom of speech and the right to demonstrate were fundamental rights, “but they are not limitless.”

The conspiracy theorist is a leading promoter of the idea that a race of lizard people has taken over the world by posing as leaders in many countries.

Icke, who has been removed from many social media platforms for his views, has been responsible for spreading COVID-19 misinformation and for claiming that 5G mobile phone towers and Jewish people were behind the pandemic.

Calling the ban an “extraordinary, over-the-top response” Icke posted a copy of the letter he received from Dutch authorities. In the letter it clearly states: “There are concrete indications that your arrival in the Netherlands poses a threat to public order.”

Icke had been expected to address a demonstration by an anti-authority group called Together for the Netherlands on Sunday, which authorities said they expected to draw counterdemonstrators, including far-left groups.

The ban stops the British conspiracy theorist from travelling to the 29 member Schengen member countries, but this is not the first time as he was refused entry into Australia in 2019.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.