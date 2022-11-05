Crawford reveals why fight with Spence Fell Through: Will Big Eyes Coin and The Sandbox Benefit from the NFT Athlete’s Trending Claims?

By EWN • 05 November 2022 • 10:30

The first boxer to ever release NFTs and current WBO Welterweight Champion, Terence Crawford, has revealed why an undisputed fight with Errol Spence Jr did not come to fruition.

After Spence Jr defeated Yordenis Ugas back in April to unify the WBA, WBC, and IBF titles, there was serious speculation that ‘The Truth’ would face Crawford next for all the belts.

However, following months of negotiations, the two pound-for-pound boxers were unable to come to an agreement, robbing boxing fans of one of the biggest fights of all time.

According to Crawford, he was not guaranteed to make any money in a blockbuster bout against Spence but was willing to take the risk to cement his legacy.

Still, it was the lack of transparency in these negotiations that prompted ‘Bud’ to schedule a fight with David Avanesyan on December 10th instead.

This drama is not what Crawford wanted, but NFT-focused cryptocurrencies like Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and The Sandbox (SAND) will not be complaining.

The crypto world is a weird and wonderful place and the mere association between a celebrity and a coin can yield mindblowing results.

Just look at Elon Musk and Dogecoin.

Musk sealed the deal to take over Twitter on October 27th and low and behold, Dogecoin’s market cap increased from around $10 billion to, at the time of writing, to over $17 billion.

Therefore, who’s to say the same can’t happen with Crawford and NFT-based coins?

The Sandbox is used to being promoted by Celebrities

With a price, at the time of writing, of $0.8215, The Sandbox has definitely seen better days. It has been less than a year since the coin peaked at $7.5301 back in November 2021.

Regardless, in spite of The Sandbox’s many ups and downs, it has always had the support of high-profile celebrities.

Snoop Dogg himself is planning to host a concert in the Sandbox Metaverse and even released a music video in the virtual reality world for his song ‘House I Built’.

Not to mention, a range of other celebrities who have invested in The Sandbox such as Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, and Will Smith.

Terence Crawford has never been associated with The Sandbox. Nevertheless, his sheer association with NFTs could give the crypto a much-needed boost.

Big Eyes Coin is set to become the face of NFTs

Big Eyes Coin is a new meme cryptocurrency set to be released and one of its key selling points is its proposed top ten NFTs.

The NFT Sushi Crew will allow investors to own a variety of cute items, do fun activities and eat fishy things. In a nutshell, Big Eyes NFTs promise to be extremely lucrative as well as very enjoyable.

And the raising of over $9 million during its presale is a testament to the crypto geeks’ belief in Big Eyes Coin as the next big NFT-based coin on the market.

Crawford is unlikely to know what Big Eyes Coin is at the moment. Nevertheless, with the welterweight champion trending on Twitter, there is a chance that new investors could become aware of Big Eyes by looking at his history with NFTs.

Hence, when Big Eyes Coin is eventually released it will have a massive head start and be well on its way to revolutionizing the NFT landscape.

Final Thoughts

Terence Crawford trending on Twitter and explaining why the fight with Errol Spence Jr fell through has nothing to do with NFTs on its own.

However, the crypto universe has repeatedly shown that the slightest associations between coins and celebrities can be so impactful.

Crawford has promoted his NFTs in the past and the likes of The Sandbox and Big Eyes Coin experiencing an increase in investments is not a far-fetched possibility.

Sponsored

The investment in crypto assets is not regulated, it may not be suitable for retail investors and the total amount invested could be lost

La inversión en criptoactivos no está regulada, puede no ser adecuada para inversores minoristas y perderse la totalidad del importe invertido