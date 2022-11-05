DGT revises the law regarding abandoned vehicles in Spain

By Chris King • 05 November 2022 • 0:18

Image of a car covered in dirt. Credit: Mr.Exen/Shutterstock.com

The law regarding abandoned vehicles has been revised by the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) so that anybody can now ask for their removal.

As announced today, Friday, November 4, the law regarding abandoned vehicles in Spain has been revised by the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT). The new change in the law allows any member of the public to request the removal of a vehicle that is in an apparent state of abandonment,

It is quite common to see what is obviously an abandoned vehicle parked on quiet back streets or parking areas. If no one protests, and if the owner does not carry out the indicated administrative procedures, then the vehicle can remain there for an incalculable period of time.

Eventually, it might be spotted by the authorities, which is when the placement of the famous stickers begins, These announce its removal at a low cost to the owner. This situation has now been rectified by the DGT. From now on, almost anybody will be able to request the removal of an abandoned car.

The DGT has published the VEH 2022/26 instruction that allows speeding up the procedure for the removal of a vehicle parked on the road for a long period of time and with no apparent recent activity.

It will be possible to request the withdrawal of any car in this state even if it is in the parking zone of a shopping centre, in a private urbanisation, a workshop, or even in a community urbanisation.

To date, a vehicle abandoned in this way was a complete obstacle both as an object and administratively speaking. The neighbours or owners of the parking lot had rather a complex path of procedures to try to get the relevant authorities to pick up and remove the abandoned vehicle.

This process should no longer be so complex. Only photographs and minutes of the meetings will have to be presented to prove that the parking has extended over time and with the clear appearance of the vehicle’s abandonment.

Those affected may request that the vehicle be removed through administrative channels, although it will not be that easy. The owner of the vehicle will still be granted a month to remove the apparently abandoned car.

