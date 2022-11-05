By Chris King • 05 November 2022 • 19:40

Image of Prince Andrew at York racecourse in 2019. Credit: Mick Atkins/Shutterstock.com

During a private meeting held in Scotland before the Queen’s death, the Prince of Wales is alleged to have told Prince Andrew that his return to Royal duties will never happen.

According to an exclusive report by the Mail on Sunday today, Saturday, November 5, Prince Andrew will never be allowed to return to Royal duties. The publication claims that a source informed them of a private meeting that took place in Scotland at King Charles’ Birkhall estate just days before the death of the Queen.

The source claimed that after his face-to-face with the then-Prince of Wales, Andrew was left ‘tearful’. Those close to the Royal were said to have been concerned for his welfare after he received the bombshell news from his older sibling.

Despite the media attention he attracted for his legal case with Virginia Guiffre, and his alleged association with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, the disgraced Duke of York apparently still believed he could be of value to the Royal Family.

‘Andrew was totally blindsided. He is utterly bereft. He always believed there was a way back’, the source told the Mail on Sunday. ‘Andrew was extremely close to the Queen and tried to raise the issue of his return to public life many times with her’, they continued.

‘On some occasions, she would say mildly conciliatory things, but most of the time she would change the subject immediately. Naive as it may sound, he always had hopes of regaining his position as a senior royal’, the source added.

The source concluded: ‘At the meeting, Charles told him that he can go off and have a good life, a nice life, but that his public life as a Royal is at an end’.

Next Sunday 13, the annual Remembrance Day service will be held at The Cenotaph in London. It will sadly mark the first time in 70 years that Her Majesty the Queen will not be in attendance. Prince Andrew will not be among the members of the Royal Family who turn out for this traditional event.

