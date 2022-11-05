First intake of pupils at Almeria’s new Catering and Tourism School

By Linda Hall • 05 November 2022 • 16:24

CATERING DIPLOMAS: Patricia del Pozo visits the Almeraya Catering and Tourism School Photo credit: Junta de Andalucia

ALMERIA CITY now provides courses in Catering and Tourism at the province’s first specialist school.

Patricia del Pozo, head of the Junta’s Education department, recently visited the Almeraya Vocational Training Centre (CPIFP) where pupils follow specialist courses preparing them for future careers in the hospitality industry and tourism.

The Almeraya school, the only one of its kind in Almeria province, is one of eight similar centres in Andulucia.

“This centre provides specific quality training that will undoubtedly have an effect on creating employment while responding to the needs of one of the province’s most dynamic sectors,” Del Pozo said,

“It also means that our young people can have opportunities here and will not need to leave to study.”

The Almeraya centre, which has 619 pupils and a staff of 69 teachers, offers intermediate diplomas in Cuisine and Gastronomy as well as Bakery, Pastry and Confectionary and Catering Services. There are also higher-level diploma courses in Kitchen Management and Food Service Management.

Tourism higher-level diplomas cover Tourist Guide, Tourist Information and Assistance, Travel Agencies, Event Management and Tourist Accommodation Management.

