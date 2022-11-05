Injury rules Spain’s World No1 Carlos Alcaraz out of Davis Cup finals in Malaga

By Chris King • 05 November 2022 • 20:06

Image of Carlos Alcaraz. Credit: [email protected]

Carlos Alcaraz, Spain’s World No1 tennis star has been ruled out of the Davis Cup finals in Malaga after picking up an injury in the Rolex Paris Masters 1000.

Spain’s World No1 tennis star Carlos Alcaraz has today, Saturday, November 5, been ruled out of the Davis Cup finals that will be staged in the Martin Carpena Pavilion in Malaga from November 22 to 27.

Alcaraz was expected to be in charge of Sergi Bruguera’s team for this prestigious event but he sadly suffered an injury during the quarter-final of the Rolex Masters 1000 in Paris. He pulled up with abdominal pain during the match with Denmark’s Holger Rune.

Tras ser evaluado por mi equipo médico, @drlopezmartinez y @JuanjoMoreno_M, lamentablemente este es el resultado de mi lesión: desgarro muscular en la musculatura oblicua interna de la pared lateral abdominal izquierda con un tiempo de recuperación estimado de seis semanas. pic.twitter.com/f7gMvuJFr9 — Carlos Alcaraz (@carlosalcaraz) November 5, 2022

“After being evaluated by my medical team, unfortunately, this is the result of my injury: a muscle tear in the internal oblique musculature of the left lateral abdominal wall with an estimated recovery time of six weeks”, explained the 19-year-old Spanish star from Murcia.

“Unfortunately I will not be able to be in the ATP Finals or the Davis Cup Finals. It is a hard and painful moment to miss these two events that are so important to me, but it only remains to be positive and think about recovering well. Thank you for the support”, he added.

Thus, an important blow both for the importance of the event and for the options of the national team. Albert Ramos was announced on Friday 4 as the fifth component of the Spanish team, to the detriment of Alejandro Davidovich.

The others were Alcaraz, now out, Pablo Carreño, Roberto Bautista and Marcel Granollers. The selection committee must now nominate their fifth member, presumably Davidovich.

___________________________________________________________

