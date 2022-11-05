Junta cash for Nijar (Almeria) thanks to its Andalucia Tourist Municipality

By Linda Hall • 05 November 2022 • 15:30

: NIJAR: Population multiplies during the summer season Photo credit: Junta de Andalucia

NIJAR’S status as an Andalucia Tourist Municipality has earned it €185,417.

This Junta subsidy is intended to be used for improvements to public places of tourist or cultural interest, upgrading accessibility and making the town’s cultural heritage more tourist-friendly.

Other recommended actions include signposting aimed at tourists as well as adapting tourism and cultural assets to new technologies.

“The Andalucia government is aware that these municipalities have additional financial needs as they are faced with an increased population during the high season,” explained Arturo Bernal, who heads the Junta’s Tourism, Culture and Sport department.

“Quality is one of the hallmarks of the Andalucia brand and with policy instruments like these subsidies we are guaranteeing that visitors receive the best,” he said.

The Junta has allocated €4.8 million to the 38 Andalucia Tourist Municipalities in the region’s eight provinces which are located inland as well as on the coast.

To date, Nijar is the only Almeria province with this status.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.