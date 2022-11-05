BREAKING: Iconic former Nickelodeon star and rapper found dead in bathtub aged 34

By Chris King • 05 November 2022 • 21:26

Iconic former Nickelodeon star and rapper found dead in bathtub aged 34

Aaron Carter, the iconic former Nickelodeon star who became a rapper was reportedly found at home drowned in his bathtub aged 34.

Aaron Carter, the iconic former Nickelodeon star who became a rapper was reportedly found dead in the bathtub at his home earlier today, Saturday, November 5.

According to the celebrity news outlet TMZ, multiple sources informed them of the death. Law enforcement sources told them that they received a 911 call at around 11am this morning informing them that a male had drowned in the bath. Police response units were immediately deployed to the address in Lancaster, California.

Although there is no suspicion of foul play reported, murder-squad detectives attended the scene, as is standard operating protocol in such cases.

Aaron was catapulted to fame as a pop singer in the late 1990s, releasing his million-selling self-titled debut album in 1997 when he was only nine years of age. In 2000, his second release ‘Aaron’s Party, Come Get It’ hit three million sales. He released a total of four successful studio albums.

Regular guest appearances on Nickelodeon came as a result of his singing success. Aaron also toured with his brother Nick Carter’s massively popular boyband, The Backstreet Boys at the height of their glory.

He moved into rap music and also had a stint on Dancing With The Stars, where, partnered with Karina Smirnoff, they finished in fifth place. Showing another aspect of his talent, Aaron appeared in the ‘Seussical’ stage production on Broadway. Sadly, the star was dogged by substance abuse issues over the years and regularly went into rehab.

