Principal marble producer Macael (Almeria) prepares for Royal visit on November 11

By Linda Hall • 05 November 2022 • 10:10

: MACAEL: Preparing for King Felipe’s visit on November 11 Photo credit: Roquex

SPAIN’S King Felipe and Queen Letizia visit Macael on November 11 for the Andalucia Marble Industry’s Awards gala.

This will be the marble sector’s biggest night of the year and a showcase for an industry that continues to reinvent itself and conquer new markets.

It will also be the first gala with a Sustainability award, reflecting the marble sector’s efforts to protect the environment with an ongoing transition towards renewable energy, responsible use of water and more efficient treatment of waste.

A year ago, Don Felipe visited Almeria when he presented Francisco Martinez Cosentino, president of marble multinational Cosentino, with the Reino de España (Kingdom of Spain) award. Nor will this be Doña Letizia’s first Macael visit, as she attended Premios Macael’s 2002 edition when she was still known as Letizia Ortiz, a presenter for the state broadcaster Radio Television Española (RTVE).

That year, the Personage Award went to Rodrigo Rato, who was vice-president of the Spanish government at the time but later imprisoned for embezzlement.

Just 12 months afterwards, in November 2003, the Royal Household announced Letizia’s engagement to Don Felipe, then Prince of Asturias.

