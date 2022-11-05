By Chris King • 05 November 2022 • 16:19
At least 13 dead after suspected fireworks blaze in Russian nightclub
A fire in a nightclub in the city of Kostroma in western Russia this evening, Saturday, November 5, resulted in the death of at least 13 people. It is believed that fireworks being let off caused the blaze. According to the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the suspect has already been identified and arrested by the police.
#BREAKING https://t.co/rNqFZq7cN5
— RawNews1st🎥📰 (@Raw_News1st) November 5, 2022
#BREAKING https://t.co/rNqFZq7cN5
— RawNews1st🎥📰 (@Raw_News1st) November 5, 2022
In a statement from the Russian Investigative Committee, it said: “As a result of the fire, 13 people died; the number of dead and injured is being clarified”.
It explained: “As a result of complex operational search measures, police officers identified and detained a suspect in an unlawful act in one of the entertainment establishments in the city of Kostroma, which caused a fire and death of people. Currently, the suspect has been handed over to the investigating authorities”.
The incident occurred at around 2:30am local time in the city’s Polygon nightclub. Around 250 clubbers had to be evacuated from the premises, as reported by rawnews1st.net.
A call for tougher laws to prevent his type of incident appears to have gone unheeded. As reported by Reuters, since the start of 2022 there have been at least five serious fires in restaurants across Russia, two of which resulted in deaths.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.