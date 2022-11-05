By Chris King • 05 November 2022 • 16:19

At least 13 dead after suspected fireworks blaze in Russian nightclub

A blaze that broke out in a nightclub in the Russian city of Kostroma, believed to have been started by fireworks, resulted in the death of at least 13 people.

A fire in a nightclub in the city of Kostroma in western Russia this evening, Saturday, November 5, resulted in the death of at least 13 people. It is believed that fireworks being let off caused the blaze. According to the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the suspect has already been identified and arrested by the police.

In a statement from the Russian Investigative Committee, it said: “As a result of the fire, 13 people died; the number of dead and injured is being clarified”.

It explained: “As a result of complex operational search measures, police officers identified and detained a suspect in an unlawful act in one of the entertainment establishments in the city of Kostroma, which caused a fire and death of people. Currently, the suspect has been handed over to the investigating authorities”.

The incident occurred at around 2:30am local time in the city’s Polygon nightclub. Around 250 clubbers had to be evacuated from the premises, as reported by rawnews1st.net.

A call for tougher laws to prevent his type of incident appears to have gone unheeded. As reported by Reuters, since the start of 2022 there have been at least five serious fires in restaurants across Russia, two of which resulted in deaths.

