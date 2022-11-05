Time to think about voting in Almeria province’s 2023 municipal elections

By Linda Hall • 05 November 2022 • 18:11

MUNICIPAL ELECTIONS: British have the right to vote, despite Brexit Photo credit: La Nucia town hall

WITH municipal elections scheduled for next May, it’s time to start thinking about voting.

With this in mind, Jim Simpson, who is a Zurgena councillor, recently contacted the Euro Weekly News with some basic information.

Despite Brexit, British residents can still vote, and stand, in municipal elections under conditions similar to before.

Potential British voters should be over 18, be registered on their municipal Padron and authorised to live in Spain. They must also have lived here for at least three years.

The Electoral Census Office (OCE) obtains this information via each municipality’s Padron and Central Registry of Foreign Nationals.

Those meeting the time requirements can expect to receive a letter enabling them to declare their wish to vote by completing the letter and returning it to the OCE office, free of charge. They can also do this online, using the password included in the letter or in person at their town hall.

Residents not meeting the time requirement, but all others will receive a letter informing them of this. Residents who believe this is an error should, when replying, enclose a photocopy of a valid TIE but they will not at this stage be able to express their wish to vote.

Residents receiving neither letter, or those who do not return them, may also express their wish to be included in the electoral census at their town hall.

The period for confirming the intention of voting begins on December 1 and ends on January 15.

