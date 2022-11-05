Triple A charity event between Marbella and San Pedro on Sunday, November 6

By Chris King • 05 November 2022 • 23:38
Who can resist helping these adorable animals?
Credit: Triple A
Please can everybody support the Triple A charity’s president Elise Emanuelle Dunweber tomorrow, Sunday, November 6. Elise will be walking 110,000 steps to raise awareness and much-needed funds for the Triple A charity organisation and its abandoned animals.
Anyone is welcome to join and support Elise as she walks non-stop back and forth along the boulevard between Marbella and San Pedro de Alcantara.
If you’ve ever done the average recommended 10,000 steps in one day, you’ll realise just how hard this is!!!
Please let’s all get behind her and donate and support the animals. Elise will be updating you all throughout the day so keep watching!!!
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.