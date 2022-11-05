Triple A charity event between Marbella and San Pedro on Sunday, November 6

By Chris King • 05 November 2022 • 23:38

Who can resist helping these adorable animals? Credit: Triple A

Triple A is running this event along the boulevard between San Pedro and Marbella to raise awareness and funds.

Please can everybody support the Triple A charity’s president Elise Emanuelle Dunweber tomorrow, Sunday, November 6. Elise will be walking 110,000 steps to raise awareness and much-needed funds for the Triple A charity organisation and its abandoned animals.

Anyone is welcome to join and support Elise as she walks non-stop back and forth along the boulevard between Marbella and San Pedro de Alcantara.

⁣If you’ve ever done the average recommended 10,000 steps in one day, you’ll realise just how hard this is!!!⁣

⁣

Please let’s all get behind her and donate and support the animals. ⁣ Elise will be updating you all throughout the day so keep watching!!!

