Two traditions were combined for Halloween in Cuevas del Almanzora (Almeria)

By Linda Hall • 05 November 2022 • 13:39

CUEVAS TRADITIONS: Mayor Antonio Fernandez Liria hands out roasted chestnuts on Halloween Photo credit: Cuevas del Almanzora town hall

CUEVAS DEL ALMANZORA decided to combine a very Spanish tradition with Halloween.

In Spain, when the nights draw in after the clocks go back and there is a chill in the November air, out come the braziers for roasting chestnuts, best eaten piping hot in the street from a paper cone.

On October 31 Cuevas town hall organised a “castañada”, a traditional event where everyone collects in the street or a square to get together and eat roast chestnuts.

In the past, October 31 was significant because it was All Saints’ Eve but despite its links with the dead the date had few ghostly traditions in Mediterranean areas.

All that has changed, and Halloween, an imported celebration, is fast becoming a Spanish tradition, which is one of the reasons why the town hall deliberately chose October 31 for a “castañada”, roasting hundreds of kilos of chestnuts in the Glorieta de Soto Mayor.

The corporation was out in force and Cuevas mayor Antonio Fernandez Liria rolled up his sleeves, too, and helped to fill the paper “cucuruchos” with the hot roasted chestnuts.

