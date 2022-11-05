Vera (Almeria) town hall outlines desalination plant plans to Junta delegate

By Linda Hall • 05 November 2022 • 21:12

: DELEGATE VISIT: The Vera party with Antonio Mena Photo credit: Vera town hall

VERA town hall approved plans for a €22 million desalination plant in May following its inclusion in Andalucia’s Mediterranean Basin Water Plan.

“This will definitively solve the municipality’s water deficit,” Vera’s mayor Jose Carmelo Jorge Blanco said at the time.

A group from the town hall, headed by Jorge Blanco, and representatives from Codeur – the part-publicly owned company responsible to Vera’s water supply – recently met the regional government’s Almeria delegate for Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development, Antonio Mena.

They were able to give him full details of the desalination project, explaining that Codeur was interested in carrying out the project, within the framework of the Public Sector Contracts Law, either as a private initiative or a public-private collaboration.

“Our idea is to put the contract to build this installation out to tender,” revealed Alfonso Garcia, Vera’s Infrastructure councillor and also Codeur’s CEO.

“We are aware that many companies would be willing to construct and subsequently operate the plant,” Garcia said.

“In other words, the contractor would cover the entire €22 million investment while the town hall would provide the land and promote the project.”

