Vera (Almeria) town hall votes for another tax break for residents

By Linda Hall • 05 November 2022 • 19:25
ALFONSO PEREZ: Vera’s Finance councillor has lowered the municipal vehicle tax
Photo credit: Vera town hall
This will save Vera residents a total of €153,000, with a reduction of approximately €26 for a medium-sized family car.
“This is in line the policy of tax breaks that we have followed since arriving at the town hall,” said Finance councillor Alfonso Perez Redondo.
“We have lowered the IBI rates, applied discounts on the Capital Gains Tax and eliminated the Construction, Installations and Building Works (ICIO) tax,” he added.
“By reducing the municipal car tax, the town hall wants to reduce the fiscal burden for Vera residents, bearing in mind that these are complicated times for many families owing to inflation and the rising cost of living.”
Perez went on to say that the local government team was committed to Vera residents and wanted to help them as far as possible in their day-to-day lives, assisting them with all that the town hall had to hand.
“These tax reductions are possible thanks to the town hall’s financial strength, its budgetary stability and ability to make savings,” he emphasised.
