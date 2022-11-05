Vera (Almeria) town hall votes for another tax break for residents

By Linda Hall • 05 November 2022 • 19:25

ALFONSO PEREZ: Vera’s Finance councillor has lowered the municipal vehicle tax Photo credit: Vera town hall

VERA councillors voted at the November 4 plenary session to reduce the municipal vehicle tax.

This will save Vera residents a total of €153,000, with a reduction of approximately €26 for a medium-sized family car.

“This is in line the policy of tax breaks that we have followed since arriving at the town hall,” said Finance councillor Alfonso Perez Redondo.

“We have lowered the IBI rates, applied discounts on the Capital Gains Tax and eliminated the Construction, Installations and Building Works (ICIO) tax,” he added.

“By reducing the municipal car tax, the town hall wants to reduce the fiscal burden for Vera residents, bearing in mind that these are complicated times for many families owing to inflation and the rising cost of living.”

Perez went on to say that the local government team was committed to Vera residents and wanted to help them as far as possible in their day-to-day lives, assisting them with all that the town hall had to hand.

“These tax reductions are possible thanks to the town hall’s financial strength, its budgetary stability and ability to make savings,” he emphasised.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.