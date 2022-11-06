13-year-old girl among dead following helicopter crash in southern Italy

By Matthew Roscoe • 06 November 2022 • 9:28

A helicopter flying from Foggia, Puglia, to the Tremiti Islands, off the coast of Italy, encountered poor weather conditions and crashed on Saturday, November 5, killing all seven people on board, including a 13-year-old girl.

Seven people – including five Slovenian tourists from the same family – were killed in a helicopter crash near Foggia, a southern town in Italy.

The helicopter took off from the Tremiti Islands, off the coast of the southern region of Puglia.

According to local media reports, the tourists arrived there the day before and could not return the same day due to bad weather conditions.

The return was delayed one day.

A doctor was also travelling with the family after completing his shift at the island hospital and was on his way home.

The pilot also died.

The causes of the accident are under investigation, although there was believed to be a thunderstorm in the Tremiti area at the time of the tragic accident, as reported by lanouvelletribune.info.

Back in August, a helicopter crashed in Italy’s Valtellina valley leaving one person dead and another injured.

On Wednesday, August 10, a father and son crashed in the Valtellina valley in the municipal area of ​​Albosaggia (Torchione), on the outskirts of Italy’s Sondrio, Lombardy.

According to local media reports at the time, the father, who was piloting the helicopter, was believed to have been giving his 17-year-old son a flying lesson when the fatal crash occurred.

The father was killed and his son was injured.

