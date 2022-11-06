By Matthew Roscoe • 06 November 2022 • 8:44

WATCH: Ukrainian 79th Air Assault Brigade strike Russian positions with 40mm M430 HEDP grenades. Image: 79 окрема десантно-штурмова бригада Миколаїв/Facebook

THE Ukrainian 79th Air Assault Brigade released a video of a recent drone deployed 40mm M430 HEDP grenade strikes on Russian positions and vehicles.

Taking to social media late on Saturday, November 5, footage of 40mm M430 HEDP grenade strikes on Russian positions and vehicles was released by Ukraine’s 79th Air Assault Brigade.

The footage began to spread in the early hours of Sunday, November 6.

Alongside the footage, the 79th Air Assault Brigade wrote: “UAV pilots of the 79th separate air assault brigade not only aim artillery at the enemy but also successfully destroy it themselves.

“For this purpose, they actively use drones with special devices. Thus, thanks to their precise and skilful actions, about 30 units of the Russian Armed Forces and up to 5 units of enemy armoured vehicles have been destroyed recently.”

“Every enemy soldier must understand that for coming to our land, death will be waiting for him everywhere,” the unit’s commander said on Facebook.

Popular Twitter account OSINTtechnical shared the footage, which has already amassed 1,3k likes.

UR-77s do not take M430 HEDP grenades well. pic.twitter.com/WOEzbgonFn — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) November 6, 2022

People commented on the video.

“A commercial drone, athletic tape, a 3D-printed tail & a 40mm grenade. Taking out tanks,” wrote another popular account, @vcdgf555.

A commercial drone, athletic tape, a 3D-printed tail & a 40mm grenade. Taking out tanks. https://t.co/AwW2AnlC6V — Evergreen Intel (@vcdgf555) November 6, 2022

Another person wrote: “Those drones throwing old Soviet grenades at Russian tanks is really 👌”

Ces drones qui balancent des vieilles grenades soviétiques sur les chars russes c’est vraiment 👌 https://t.co/eDvH4svuep — T0pol-M (@T0pol) November 6, 2022

While another person said: “The accuracy of these grenade drops is almost unbelievable.”

The accuracy of these grenade drops is almost unbelievable https://t.co/22JcpdKhPp — stay away from people 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@brennig) November 6, 2022

The footage comes after Ukraine’s 30th Mechanised Brigade released footage of them dropping VOG-17 and F1 grenades on Russian positions in the Bakhmut direction of Ukraine.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.