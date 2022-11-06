A dam good idea for protecting the Pantano in Elche (Alicante)

By Linda Hall • 06 November 2022 • 15:29

ELCHE’S PANTANO: Built in the 17th century and in need of protection Photo credit: CC/Angel L Valero

ELCHE city hall has restarted procedures for declaring the Pantano (Reservoir) a Natural Municipal Reserve.

This will provide the protection that the local government first promised for the much-visited area and the Pantano itself during the previous legislative term .

The reservoir was originally built in the 17th century to dam the River Vinalopo but the protection procedures still have some way to go and the project will require a permanent maintenance crew, city hall sources revealed.

The Environment department now wants to hear the public’s views on its plans for the Pantano and the sierras to the north of the city after deciding to outsource its report on the project, which has been stalled for some time in the Urban Development department.

A questionnaire is available on the city hall website’s Medio Ambiente (Environment) section where participants will be asked to evaluate five different proposals and photographs, marking them in order of preference.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.